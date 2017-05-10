A$AP Rocky Accused Of Cheating On Kendall Jenner With 'L&HH' Star Tahiry Jose
Uh oh! In the middle of a feud between 'L&HH's Tahiry Jose and her ex roomate Elise, some nasty tea got spilled about A$AP Rocky. We've got the details on how it is now being alleged that he cheated on Kendall Jenner with the former reality star! What a mess! Love & Hip Hop: NY star Tahiry Jose has allegedly been hitting it with A$AP Rocky behind Kendall Jenner 's back according to a former friend.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|Wed
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Tue
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 8
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
