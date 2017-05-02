5 Famous Rights Fights Over Songs Used in Political Campaigns
U.S. rap music star Eminem took New Zealand's ruling National Party to court on Monday, claiming in a suit that it had no right to use his hit song "Lose Yourself" in 2014 campaign commercials. If it feels like you've heard this song before, it's because you have .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mon
|Jackdarap
|38,727
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Well Well
|147
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Apr 28
|cbo
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Apr 22
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 21
|ERIC
|34
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC