YouTube announces music competition series for emerging acts
YouTube is launching a new music competition series for em... NEW YORK - YouTube is launching a new music competition series for emerging artists featuring Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato and Jason Derulo. Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America announced Wednesday that "Best.Cover.Ever" will debut on YouTube later this year.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Apr 22
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 21
|ERIC
|34
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
