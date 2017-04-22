Young Jeezy Sued and Accused Of Murder
The heirs of slain concert promoter Eric Johnson are suing Young Jeezy, accusing the rapper of killing their father. Johnson was shot dead backstage at a Jeezy and Wiz Khalifa concert in Mountain View, California in 2014, and now his family is calling for justice.
