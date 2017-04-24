Will Smith to make a Fresh Prince comeback for UK festival slot
Will launched his career with the DJ, real name Jeff Townes, as DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, before he moved into acting with hit TV series The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. They teased a reunion tour last year and have now been confirmed for a rare UK appearance as Sunday night headliners at the Livewire Festival in Blackpool in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|21 hr
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Sat
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Sat
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 21
|ERIC
|34
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC