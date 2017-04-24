Will Smith in talks to play assassin in Gemini Man
The 48-year-old actor, who last appeared in 2016 romance drama film 'Collateral Beauty', is being lined up by filmmakers Skydance to star in its upcoming action thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which has been in the pipeline since 1997, is based on an ageing assassin who ends up getting involved in a battle with his clone that is 25 years younger than him and whom has sharper skills.
