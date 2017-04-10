Will Smith cuts Jaden's dreadlocks

The 'Suicide Squad' actor has shared a before and after snap on Facebook of him cutting Jaden's distinctive locks and revealed the haircut was needed in preparation for his son's new role in the drama 'Life in a Year'. Will captioned the photographs: "Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear ...maybe I should've used scissors?! " Jaden, 18, is set to star opposite Cara Delevingne in the movie, which follows a young boy whose girlfriend is dying and so he tries to make the last 12 months of her life as fun-filled as possible.

