Will Mama June Find Love in Hollywood? Reality Star and Honey Boo Boo ...
As fans begin to wonder what's next for the reality TV star after undergoing a major lifestyle change and dropping nearly 300 pounds , E! News caught up with Mama June and her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson , about her return to the dating scene. So what better way to dip Mama June's toes back in the dating pool than with a hilarious celebrity dating game? We asked the mother-daughter duo their thoughts on potential A-list suitors, and no surprise here, Mama June and Honey Boo Boo didn't hold back.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|12 hr
|Trump is the man
|3
|Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending
|14 hr
|huh
|2
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|Tue
|Jlc
|1,104
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|2
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|Apr 2
|diekanye
|11
|Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus...
|Apr 1
|d pants
|7
|Intern for Chance The Rapper
|Mar 31
|metro boy
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|38,718
