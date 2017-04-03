Will Mama June Find Love in Hollywood...

Will Mama June Find Love in Hollywood? Reality Star and Honey Boo Boo ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

As fans begin to wonder what's next for the reality TV star after undergoing a major lifestyle change and dropping nearly 300 pounds , E! News caught up with Mama June and her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson , about her return to the dating scene. So what better way to dip Mama June's toes back in the dating pool than with a hilarious celebrity dating game? We asked the mother-daughter duo their thoughts on potential A-list suitors, and no surprise here, Mama June and Honey Boo Boo didn't hold back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... 12 hr Trump is the man 3
News Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending 14 hr huh 2
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) Tue Jlc 1,104
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Apr 3 Wondering 2
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... Apr 2 diekanye 11
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Apr 1 d pants 7
Intern for Chance The Rapper Mar 31 metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 30 Anonymous 38,718
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC