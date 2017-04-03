will.i.am releases music video shot o...

will.i.am releases music video shot on Coronation Street set

The Black Eyed Peas star went to Manchester on March 14 to shoot scenes at the British soap's famous pub, the Rovers Return, and has now dropped the promo for his new single - inspired by the word he made up, 'Fiyah', which he regularly uses on 'The Voice UK' - which he made "in appreciation of British culture". Sharing the video on his Twitter account, he wrote: "In appreciation of #BritishCulture Check out my video for #FIYAH filmed at #coronationstreet @itvcorrie " As well as the Rovers, Nick Tilsley's [Ben Price] Bistro and Norris Cole's [Malcolm Hebden] Kabin newsagents are shown.

