will.i.am releases music video shot on Coronation Street set
The Black Eyed Peas star went to Manchester on March 14 to shoot scenes at the British soap's famous pub, the Rovers Return, and has now dropped the promo for his new single - inspired by the word he made up, 'Fiyah', which he regularly uses on 'The Voice UK' - which he made "in appreciation of British culture". Sharing the video on his Twitter account, he wrote: "In appreciation of #BritishCulture Check out my video for #FIYAH filmed at #coronationstreet @itvcorrie " As well as the Rovers, Nick Tilsley's [Ben Price] Bistro and Norris Cole's [Malcolm Hebden] Kabin newsagents are shown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|7 hr
|Wondering
|2
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|Sun
|diekanye
|11
|Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus...
|Apr 1
|d pants
|7
|Intern for Chance The Rapper
|Mar 31
|metro boy
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|38,718
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia
|Mar 27
|WGAF
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC