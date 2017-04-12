What time is Kendrick Lamar playing at Coachella 2017? Our set time lock screens can tell you
You've got your sunblock, your bandana and your wristband, but there's one more thing you won't want to leave home without . You see, usually when you're at Coachella, you rely on a tiny booklet to find out when your favorite band is playing and on what stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|23 hr
|Shutupzsquadz
|38,725
|Using pop songs to teach kids math
|Wed
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Wed
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|New single need honest feedback
|Apr 10
|Cfrankdoe
|1
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Apr 5
|Trump is the man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC