We TV Announces The Cast Of 'Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta'...
After presenting two seasons of the original GUHH program, WE tv has announced the cast for the new Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta . The Georgia version of the series will feature former child rap star Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter, Jermaine Dupri's daughter Shaniah Mauldin, The Beastie Boys affiliate DJ Hurricane's daughter Ayana Fite, Waka Flocka's brother Brandon Barnes, and T.I. and Tiny's daughter Zonnique Pullins.
