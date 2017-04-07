Want a piece of Eminem nostalgia? You have a shot at an Eight Mile street sign
Eminem fans have one shot to seize a piece of 8 Mile movie nostalgia on the 15th anniversary of the rapper's iconic film. Eastpointe is replacing all its street signs and selling the old ones, and that includes about a dozen and a half marking the iconic dividing line between Detroit and its northern neighbor.
