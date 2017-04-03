Tyga moves out of Kylie Jenner's home...

Tyga moves out of Kylie Jenner's home amid split rumours

Rapper Tyga has reportedly found himself a Hollywood Hills bachelor pad after moving out of girlfriend Kylie Jenner's home. The Rack City hitmaker lived with the 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in her $6 million Hidden Hills, California mansion for 10 months before recently deciding to leave.

