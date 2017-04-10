Tyga detained by police

Tyga detained by police

The 27-year-old rapper was pulled over in his custom Mercedes G-Series for having no license plates and running a stop sign as he drove home from Avenue. Tyga voluntarily left the car after speaking to officers and was handcuffed and driven to a police station, but was released 90 minutes later.

