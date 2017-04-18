Tyga dating Justin Bieber's ex?
The 27-year-old rapper recently split from 19-year-old reality TV star Kylie Jenner and was spotted on a date earlier this week with Jordan Ozuna, who previously dated Justin - a friend of Kylie's. Tyga and former cocktail waitress Jordan, who walked in Kylie's brother-in-law Kanye West's fashion show for his Yeezy line, were spotted cuddling after their lunch date in Los Angeles.
