Travis Scott's "Antidote" Is Now Triple Platinum
In the midst of his Birds Eye View tour, Travis Scott's most popular single to date, " Antidote, " has received a triple platinum certification. Released in 2015 off his Rodeo album, the track hit the 3 million milestone earlier this month, according to the RIAA.
