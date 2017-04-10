Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun & Drug Charges in Florida
Tory Lanez just hit a roadblock in his young career. On Wednesday, he was arrested in Florida's Broward County on drug and gun charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|4 hr
|ERIC
|29
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Shutupzsquadz
|38,725
|Using pop songs to teach kids math
|Wed
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Wed
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|New single need honest feedback
|Apr 10
|Cfrankdoe
|1
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC