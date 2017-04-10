Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun & Drug Cha...

Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun & Drug Charges in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Tory Lanez just hit a roadblock in his young career. On Wednesday, he was arrested in Florida's Broward County on drug and gun charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... 4 hr ERIC 29
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Wed Shutupzsquadz 38,725
News Using pop songs to teach kids math Wed Trump is Winning 1
News Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown? Wed The Power Of Mast... 1
New single need honest feedback Apr 10 Cfrankdoe 1
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Apr 8 butters_ 1
News French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu... Apr 7 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC