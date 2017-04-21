Three instant reactions to Kendrick Lamar's startling new album - Fri, 14 Apr 2017 PST
After weeks of feverish anticipation - and just days ahead of his headlining performance at this weekend's Coachella festival - Kendrick Lamar released his new album, "Damn," on Thursday night. The record is the acclaimed Compton rapper's official follow-up to 2015's "To Pimp a Butterfly," a searing exploration of race in America that earned multiple Grammy nominations and led many to call Lamar the most important rapper alive.
