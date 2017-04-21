Three instant reactions to Kendrick Lamar's startling new album - Fri, 14 Apr 2017 PST

After weeks of feverish anticipation - and just days ahead of his headlining performance at this weekend's Coachella festival - Kendrick Lamar released his new album, "Damn," on Thursday night. The record is the acclaimed Compton rapper's official follow-up to 2015's "To Pimp a Butterfly," a searing exploration of race in America that earned multiple Grammy nominations and led many to call Lamar the most important rapper alive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.