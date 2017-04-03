The Weeknd shares loved-up picture wi...

The Weeknd shares loved-up picture with Selena Gomez

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anniston Star

The couple started dating in January and now the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has taken to social media to show how serious he is about Selena, 24. He posted a picture of her with her arm around him as she kissed his cheek and did not add a caption, letting the image speak for itself. The intimate picture comes not long after it was claimed that Selena has been given the seal of approval by The Weeknd's mother and grandmother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 5 hr Mystery_Mminds 38,723
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Sat butters_ 1
News French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu... Fri Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Apr 5 Trump is the man 3
News Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending Apr 5 huh 2
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) Apr 4 Jlc 1,104
News Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g... Apr 3 Wondering 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC