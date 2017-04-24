The Weeknd Brings Out Kendrick Lamar During His L.A. Show
In the midst of his Legend of the Fall world tour, The Weeknd decided to surprise his L.A. fans with a special guest on Saturday night. For his performance of "Sidewalks," Abel brought out none other than hometown hero Kendrick Lamar to join him on stage at The Forum for his featured part of the song.
