Spend "A Damn Good Day in Nashville" with Drake White
You can get a whirlwind tour of the hip hot spots in Music City, thanks to a new video that up-and-coming artist Drake White just did for GQ . In the clip, called "A Damn Good Day in Nashville," the "Livin' the Dream" hitmaker introduces us to some of his favorite hangs, including craft coffee destination Barista Parlor, trendy restaurant Bastion and longstanding dive bar Dino's.
