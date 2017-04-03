Shaquille O'Neal & Jimmy Fallon Perform a Lip-Sync Duet on 'The Tonight Show'
Jimmy Fallon performs in the opening sequence for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The NBA star and Fallon got close during a performance of Elton John's "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|16 hr
|Jlc
|1,104
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Mon
|Wondering
|2
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|Sun
|diekanye
|11
|Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus...
|Apr 1
|d pants
|7
|Intern for Chance The Rapper
|Mar 31
|metro boy
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|38,718
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC