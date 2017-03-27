Selena Gomez gets The Weeknd's family...

Selena Gomez gets The Weeknd's family's seal of approval

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Come and Get It' hitmaker recently visited Toronto with her boyfriend - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - and he took the opportunity whilst in his hometown to introduce the brunette beauty to his loved ones, and was relieved they all got along well. A source said: "He was thrilled for Selena to meet his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Sat d pants 7
Intern for Chance The Rapper Mar 31 metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 30 Anonymous 38,718
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Mar 29 Freddy Rock 1
News Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia Mar 27 WGAF 1
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... Mar 25 andet1987 43
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Mar 21 Not gay 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC