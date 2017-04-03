Sarah McLachlan, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes win Juno Awards
Sarah McLachlan , Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes were among the winners last night at the Juno Awards, the Canadian version of the Grammys, held in Ottawa. Sarah McLachlan was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame by the show's co-host, Bryan Adams , and performed her song "World on Fire."
