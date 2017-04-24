San Bernardino rap artist writes song inspired by San Bernardino school shooting
Christian rap artist Rank has his portrait made on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at GoodCompanie shoe store in San Bernardino, Ca. Rank, who writes music with a positive message, recently wrote and recorded a song “See You Again North Park Tribute” dedicated to the victims of the North Park Elementary School shooting.
