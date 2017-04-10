Rihanna has awkward reunion with Drake

Rihanna has awkward reunion with Drake

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Rihanna endured an awkward reunion with ex-boyfriend Drake at a children's birthday party in Los Angeles on Sunday . The 29-year-old beauty came face-to-face with her former flame for the first time since his brief fling with Jennifer Lopez, and Drake reportedly made a concerted effort to avoid the Bajan star at the bash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New single need honest feedback 16 hr Cfrankdoe 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mon Diana 38,724
News Artist You Need to Know: Khalid Apr 8 butters_ 1
News French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu... Apr 7 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Apr 5 Trump is the man 3
News Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending Apr 5 huh 2
News Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06) Apr 4 Jlc 1,104
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC