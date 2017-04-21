Review: Kendrick Lamar is darn good on new album
Two years since the release of his Grammy Award-winning "To Pimp a Butterfly," Kendrick Lamar is back with an album as bold and declarative as its title: "DAMN." And while Lamar grapples with familiar subject matter - God, violence, survival and self-worth among them - the energy has shifted away from the jazz, funk-filled sound of his previous studio set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|29
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 12
|Shutupzsquadz
|38,725
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Apr 12
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|New single need honest feedback
|Apr 10
|Cfrankdoe
|1
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC