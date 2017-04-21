Rat Boy thanks Kendrick Lamar for track sampling

The 21-year-old musician - real name Jordan Cardy - was sampled by the hip-hop artist for the track which appears on his latest album 'Damn', and has taken to Twitter to say he's more than thrilled to be appearing on the record. 'Knock Knock Knock' from Rat Boy's 2015 mixtape 'Neighbourhood Watch' is sampled on the new track by the 29-year-old rapper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.