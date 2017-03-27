Rapper Common performs in Santa Ana, ...

Rapper Common performs in Santa Ana, advocates for criminal justice reform

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Grammy-winning superstar Common dropped by a community center in Santa Ana on Saturday, April 1 rapping and preaching about criminal justice reform. Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Jr., was the surprise guest at a free musical festival called Schools Not Prisons, which featured an array of performers, including a mariachi band, and rapper and Laguna Hills native Aloe Blacc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Sat d pants 7
Intern for Chance The Rapper Fri metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 30 Anonymous 38,718
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Mar 29 Freddy Rock 1
News Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia Mar 27 WGAF 1
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... Mar 25 andet1987 43
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Mar 21 Not gay 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC