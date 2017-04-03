Rapper Chief Keef charged with DUI after a sizzurpa and a leafy greena bust, cops say

Chicago rapper Chief Keef, who got his start by posting YouTube videos, was arrested Saturday in Miami Beach and charged with DUI, according to a police report. Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, 21, had "bloodshot, watery, droopy eyes" and "had a cup filled with a syrupy liquid known as sizzurp, which is also known as 'lean' or 'purple drank,' According to the report, officers saw Cortez McElrath jump out of the passenger side of a green two-door McLaren - driven by Cozart - while it was stopped at a red light.

