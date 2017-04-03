Rapper Chief Keef charged with DUI after a sizzurpa and a leafy greena bust, cops say
Chicago rapper Chief Keef, who got his start by posting YouTube videos, was arrested Saturday in Miami Beach and charged with DUI, according to a police report. Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, 21, had "bloodshot, watery, droopy eyes" and "had a cup filled with a syrupy liquid known as sizzurp, which is also known as 'lean' or 'purple drank,' According to the report, officers saw Cortez McElrath jump out of the passenger side of a green two-door McLaren - driven by Cozart - while it was stopped at a red light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|7 hr
|Diana
|38,724
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Sat
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Fri
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Apr 5
|Trump is the man
|3
|Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending
|Apr 5
|huh
|2
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|Apr 4
|Jlc
|1,104
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC