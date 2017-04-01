Raekwon And Cee-Lo Pay Tribute To Marvin Gaye On New Song
Since its inception, hip-hop has been grappling with the timeless question Marvin Gaye posed on his seminal 1971 album: What's Going On ? This weekend happens to mark the 33rd anniversary of Gaye's own untimely death resulting from a domestic dispute with his father that happened just one day before the singer/songwriter's birthday. Gaye would've turned 77 this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus...
|21 hr
|d pants
|7
|Intern for Chance The Rapper
|Fri
|metro boy
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|38,718
|Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm...
|Mar 29
|Freddy Rock
|1
|Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia
|Mar 27
|WGAF
|1
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Mar 25
|andet1987
|43
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC