Program uses pop songs to teach kids math
A math class with pianos? It may sound unusual, but Marcus Blackwell Jr. thinks it's the perfect way to teach students math. The company he founded, Make Music Count, uses tunes by artists like Ariana Grande, Sam Smith and 2 Chainz in interactive lessons designed to make learning math concepts easy and fun.
