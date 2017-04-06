Prisoner to be charged with 1998 killing of 13-year-old girl
An imprisoned rapist will be charged with killing a 13-year-old California girl who vanished while walking her dog nearly two decades ago, a prosecutor announced Thursday. Charles Holifield will be charged on April 14 with murder and kidnapping for purposes of sexual assault, Monterey County District Attorney Dean Flippo announced.
