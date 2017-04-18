Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia pays tr...

Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia pays tribute to late star

The 57-year-old singer passed away from an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016 and Mayte - who was married to Prince for three years from 1996 - remembered him as "one of a kind". She told E! News: "He's the only man, I don't know any man that could wear high heels, women's perfume, eyeliner and heels and be sexy.

