Prince's ex details their life in memoir
Love, grief, loss, legacy are just a few of the reasons Mayte Garcia is stepping back into the purple light with a new memoir covering her 11 years with the late music icon Prince. Garcia was just 16, a fan and already a professional belly dancer, when her mother slipped one of Prince's entourage a videotape of her daughter dancing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|11 hr
|Diana
|38,724
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Apr 5
|Trump is the man
|3
|Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending
|Apr 5
|huh
|2
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|Apr 4
|Jlc
|1,104
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Apr 3
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC