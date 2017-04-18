Prince EP featuring unheard songs dro...

Prince EP featuring unheard songs dropping on anniversary of star's death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Unheard Prince songs will be released on a new EP to mark the anniversary of the music legend's death. The late singer tragically passed away at the age of 57 on April 21 last year - from an accidental overdose - and a year on his estate have allowed some of the songs from the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker's top secret vault to be included on the mini album, including the lead track 'Deliverance', which is out now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Tue ERIC 30
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mon Slasher 38,726
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Apr 17 eyes always pop out 1
News Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d... Apr 17 Fact is fact INFO 1
News J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever... Apr 16 guest 2
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 15 USS LIBERTY 144
News Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown? Apr 12 The Power Of Mast... 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC