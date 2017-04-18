Prince EP featuring unheard songs dropping on anniversary of star's death

Unheard Prince songs will be released on a new EP to mark the anniversary of the music legend's death. The late singer tragically passed away at the age of 57 on April 21 last year - from an accidental overdose - and a year on his estate have allowed some of the songs from the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker's top secret vault to be included on the mini album, including the lead track 'Deliverance', which is out now.

