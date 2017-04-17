Prince Death Investigation Documents: Opioids Found in Several Places in Paisley Park
Opioid painkillers were found in several places in Paisley Park in the days following Prince's death last year, court documents released Monday showed. According to a search warrant issued April 21, 2016, the day Prince was found dead in his home in Chanhassen, Minnesota, investigators found several pills labeled "Watson 853" - hydrocodone-acetaminophen - in different bottles in the residence.
