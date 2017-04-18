Prince Death Anniversary: A Year Late...

Prince Death Anniversary: A Year Later, Many Questions Loom

22 hrs ago

From what will happen to the "1999" singer's fortune to the state of The Purple One's unreleased music, TheWrap explores the unresolved issues a year... Friday marks the one-year anniversary of music legend Prince's death, and while the "Purple Rain" musician may be gone, many, many questions still remain. From the investigation into Prince's death to the fate of his reportedly huge backlog of unreleased music, many circumstances surrounding the deceased musician are still as mysterious as the strange glyph that used to serve as his name.

