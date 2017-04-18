Prince Album Sales Hit Over 7M Following His Death

Prince Album Sales Hit Over 7M Follow...

17 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Prince's heavenly ascension and since his departure from Earth at age 57, his catalog has raked in 7.7 million in sales according to Nielsen Music, Billboard reports. The majority of those sales, totaling 5.65 million, accumulated in the month following Prince's death at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen, Minnesota last year between April 21 and May 19, 2016.

