Prince Album Sales Hit Over 7M Following His Death
Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Prince's heavenly ascension and since his departure from Earth at age 57, his catalog has raked in 7.7 million in sales according to Nielsen Music, Billboard reports. The majority of those sales, totaling 5.65 million, accumulated in the month following Prince's death at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen, Minnesota last year between April 21 and May 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|4 hr
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Sat
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Sat
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|34
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC