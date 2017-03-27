Pregnant Beyonce's mysterious new vid...

Pregnant Beyonce's mysterious new video may 'reveal the sex of her twins'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Clad in a figure-hugging, floor length sequined gown, the Formation singer, who is pregnant with twins, looks blooming gorgeous in the short clip made up of a series of stunning stills. Fans flocked to the singer's Instagram to quiz her over the post and although some hoped it was a hint at new music, others believed it may give away the sex of her babies .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in... 17 hr diekanye 11
News Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus... Sat d pants 7
Intern for Chance The Rapper Mar 31 metro boy 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mar 30 Anonymous 38,718
News Fetty Wap Rival Busted Again, This Time for Arm... Mar 29 Freddy Rock 1
News Kendrick Lamar blasts Trump on Russia Mar 27 WGAF 1
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... Mar 25 andet1987 43
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC