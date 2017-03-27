PEOPLE: Daltrey says 'dead dog" could have beaten Hillary; Amy Grant...

PEOPLE: Daltrey says 'dead dog" could...

Daltrey says Dems 'threw election away' Roger Daltrey says "a dead dog" would have beaten Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential election. The Who's legendary front man tells the British music news website NME that President Donald Trump "really didn't win" the election because Democrats "threw it away."

