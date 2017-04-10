Oh, snap! Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa are coming to Sudbury
The I Love the 90s tour, featuring performances by Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa with Spinderella, C + C Music Factor featuring Freedom Williams, Rob Base and Young MC comes to the Sudbury Arena Sept. 7. . Did you come of age in the 90s? If so, you'll probably be pretty excited about this concert announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baytoday.ca.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New single need honest feedback
|Mon
|Cfrankdoe
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mon
|Diana
|38,724
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Apr 5
|Trump is the man
|3
|Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending
|Apr 5
|huh
|2
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|Apr 4
|Jlc
|1,104
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC