No 'tell-all,' but Prince's ex details their life in memoir

In this April 6, 2017 photo, Mayte Garcia, first wife of the late pop singer Prince, poses for a portrait in New York to promote her book, "The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince." In this April 6, 2017 photo, Mayte Garcia, first wife of the late pop singer Prince, poses for a portrait in New York to promote her book, 'The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALR-FM Atlanta.