Nick Cannon admits he meets Mariah Carey 'everyday'
The 36-year-old star is rumored to be on the cusp of rekindling his romance with the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker - but Nick has insisted the duo are simply "family" for the time being. Responding to the speculation, Nick - who has five-year-old fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah - told TMZ: "You do realise we're family, right? I meet them everyday."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|11 hr
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Sat
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Sat
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Fri
|ERIC
|34
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC