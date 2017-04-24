Nestle to cut 300 British jobs

Nestle to cut 300 British jobs

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Ivanka ist ein Berliner! First daughter joins gathering of the world's most powerful women in Germany as she addresses summit alongside Angela Merkel and the Dutch queen 'The truth will come out... and when it does you will be shaken': Bill O'Reilly says he's 'sad that I'm not on television anymore' and 'surprised' in his first podcast after being fired by Fox News Beyonce and Jay Z bid $120m bid for new 30,000sqft Bel Air mansion with a 15-car garage, servants' quarters and BULLETPROOF windows Kellyanne Conway says fund the border wall 'later on' as Trump may avoid a government shutdown by NOT demanding money in high-stakes spending bill 'I'm pregnant with his baby and he's marrying my sister tomorrow': People in love with their SIBLINGS' partners share their shocking secrets Waiter who was fired for calling his boss a 'nasty mother f*****' on Facebook should NOT have lost his job, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Mon @Real Kelly 3
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Sat Sykirian 93
News Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07) Sat Boo Thang Blood L... 35
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Apr 21 ERIC 34
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 21 Frank Rizzo 146
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Apr 17 Slasher 38,726
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Apr 17 eyes always pop out 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC