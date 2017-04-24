Nestle to cut 300 British jobs
Ivanka ist ein Berliner! First daughter joins gathering of the world's most powerful women in Germany as she addresses summit alongside Angela Merkel and the Dutch queen 'The truth will come out... and when it does you will be shaken': Bill O'Reilly says he's 'sad that I'm not on television anymore' and 'surprised' in his first podcast after being fired by Fox News Beyonce and Jay Z bid $120m bid for new 30,000sqft Bel Air mansion with a 15-car garage, servants' quarters and BULLETPROOF windows Kellyanne Conway says fund the border wall 'later on' as Trump may avoid a government shutdown by NOT demanding money in high-stakes spending bill 'I'm pregnant with his baby and he's marrying my sister tomorrow': People in love with their SIBLINGS' partners share their shocking secrets Waiter who was fired for calling his boss a 'nasty mother f*****' on Facebook should NOT have lost his job, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Mon
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Sat
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Sat
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 21
|ERIC
|34
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 21
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC