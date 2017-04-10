Music News Watch Lauryn Hill play Fugees hits with DJ Snake at Coachella
The French DJ and producer was closing the Outdoor Stage at the Indio festival following performances from the likes of Schoolboy Q , Bastille and Blossoms . During his set, DJ Snake invited Migos to the stage to perform 'Bad And Boujee', before later bringing out Lauryn Hill .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever...
|19 hr
|guest
|2
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|144
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 14
|ERIC
|29
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 12
|Shutupzsquadz
|38,725
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Apr 12
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|New single need honest feedback
|Apr 10
|Cfrankdoe
|1
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC