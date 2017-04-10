Music News Watch Lauryn Hill play Fug...

Music News Watch Lauryn Hill play Fugees hits with DJ Snake at Coachella

Read more: NME

The French DJ and producer was closing the Outdoor Stage at the Indio festival following performances from the likes of Schoolboy Q , Bastille and Blossoms . During his set, DJ Snake invited Migos to the stage to perform 'Bad And Boujee', before later bringing out Lauryn Hill .

