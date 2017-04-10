Music fest offers impressive lineup of legends, locals
Eight years in, and the Soul'd Out Music Festival is "bigger and better" than ever, co-founder Nicholas Harris says. "Last year we turned the corner with a big lineup and wanted to build on success and momentum," says Harris, who's also executive producer of the event that stages at 10 local clubs, and Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the first time, April 19-23.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Shutupzsquadz
|38,725
|Using pop songs to teach kids math
|Wed
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why Do We Keep Forgiving Chris Brown?
|Wed
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|New single need honest feedback
|Apr 10
|Cfrankdoe
|1
|Artist You Need to Know: Khalid
|Apr 8
|butters_
|1
|French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accu...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Apr 5
|Trump is the man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC