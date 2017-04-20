More
Chris Brown poses with and an orange vinyl recording of Stories for Ways and Means and Slick Rick's The Great Adventures of Slick Rick, a 7-inch single packaged in a board book, at Bull Moose Music in Portland, Maine, Friday, April 14, 2017. Brown, a Bull Moose employee, hatched the idea for Record Store Day that that started with 200 stores ten years ago.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Frank Rizzo
|146
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|6 hr
|Frank Rizzo
|92
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 18
|ERIC
|30
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Apr 17
|Slasher
|38,726
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d...
|Apr 17
|Fact is fact INFO
|1
|J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever...
|Apr 16
|guest
|2
