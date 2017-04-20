More

More

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

Chris Brown poses with and an orange vinyl recording of Stories for Ways and Means and Slick Rick's The Great Adventures of Slick Rick, a 7-inch single packaged in a board book, at Bull Moose Music in Portland, Maine, Friday, April 14, 2017. Brown, a Bull Moose employee, hatched the idea for Record Store Day that that started with 200 stores ten years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) 6 hr Frank Rizzo 146
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) 6 hr Frank Rizzo 92
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Apr 18 ERIC 30
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Apr 17 Slasher 38,726
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Apr 17 eyes always pop out 1
News Chris Brown and Lil Wayne involved in federal d... Apr 17 Fact is fact INFO 1
News J. Cole's HBO Documentary Brings Black Persever... Apr 16 guest 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,451,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC