Mayte Garcia thought Prince split was 'phase'
The 43-year-old dancer tied the knot with the late singer in 1996 but they split two years later and she initially hoped their separation was the 'Diamonds and Pearls' star's reaction to the tragic death of their infant son in 1996 and her subsequent miscarriage. She said: "Not that I thought my light was gonna go out, I just knew, that was the way he was and it's how people are in life, you have a time with someone and then you move on, it's definitely more common now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Thug cleared #Whatstrending
|42 min
|huh
|2
|Could Gangs Be Invading Kentucky? (Apr '06)
|Tue
|Jlc
|1,104
|Grammys 47 mins ago 9:06 p.m.Pregnant Beyonce g...
|Mon
|Wondering
|2
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|Sun
|diekanye
|11
|Lecrae "Blessings" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [New Mus...
|Apr 1
|d pants
|7
|Intern for Chance The Rapper
|Mar 31
|metro boy
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|38,718
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC