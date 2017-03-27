Mariah Carey's tribute to George Michael

Mariah Carey's tribute to George Michael

15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Hero' hitmaker paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer - whose funeral took place last week, three months after he was found dead from natural causes on Christmas Day - with a cover of his 1987 ballad 'One More Try', which she described as "one of his greatest records". The 47-year-old singer asked the crowd to use their phones to shine lights in honor of George, and sighed before she said: "We'll make it through this."

